Heavy rains lash Ernakulam district

KOCHI

15 November 2021 00:29 IST

Areas near Aluva, including a section of NH near Companypady, go under water

Heavy rains lashed several parts of the district on Sunday bringing back fears of flash floods in August 2018, as some areas near Aluva, including a segment of the national highway near Companypady went under water.

While the Kochi city area did not face any significant disruption in normal life, instances of waterlogging were reported from the outskirts.

The rains that started around 8.30 p.m. Saturday continued till Sunday afternoon with varying intensity. Eloor and Kalamassery were under constant threat of flooding, though there were no reports of damage.

Heavy spells of rain pounded areas stretching from Fort Kochi on the west coast to Kothamangalam and Muvattupuzha in the eastern segments. Aluva and neighbouring areas saw the heaviest showers during Sunday. According to reports, Aluva received about 154 mm rain, while the Cochin International Airport area at Nedumbassery received about 189 mm of rain.

Areas in the city like the naval air station saw 44 mm of rain, Ernakulam South saw 50 mm of rain, Piravom saw 65 mm of rain, and Perumbavoor saw 76 mm of rain during the day.

Water level in the Periyar measured at different segments did not see any dangerous rise. Kalady, Marthanda Varma Bridge and Mangalapuzha segments did not see any alarming trend of rising water levels. The district administration has, however, issued a warning to those living along the Periyar and its tributaries to be on their guard against any rise in water levels and possible flooding.