ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rain may hit pineapple replanting operations

Published - May 31, 2024 01:38 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A fasciated pineapple fruit in a garden near Muvattupuzha. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Pineapple farmers in north Kerala are a much relieved lot with the first bout of rain triggered by the formation of a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal earlier this week. But their counterparts in the south are a worried lot as replanting operations may be delayed because of the heavy rain akin to mini cloudbursts in several parts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Veteran pineapple farmer Baby John said farmers had expected a fortnight of light rain ahead of the monsoon, helping them replant the suckers. But the heavy rain has prevented the operations from taking off.

While the rain has brought the much-needed relief, farmers have been surprised by the malformation of fruits or fruit fasciation. Fasciated fruits are badly formed or are malformed fruits that have no commercial value.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jose Varghese, a farmer and merchant in Muvattupuzha, said on Wednesday that farmers had noticed rampant cases of malformation of fruits. Around 10% of fruits had been reported to be deformed, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. John claimed that fruit fasciation might have been triggered by extremely high temperatures in the past five months, starting in early February. The temperatures had risen above 38 degrees Celsius in several places resulting in a shortage of harvest and price rise.

However, the onset of rain has seen fruit prices dwindling to ₹36 to ₹38 a kg for the best quality. The price had gone above ₹55 a kg in early May.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

farms / Kochi

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US