Heavy rain disrupts life in Kochi, orange alert on July 4 and 5

July 03, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - KOCHI

Flooded roads and bylanes caused long queues of vehicles as incessant rain lashed the city on Monday. Several low-lying areas were flooded in the downpour.

The authorities declared a red alert in the district on Monday. An orange alert has been declared for Tuesday and Wednesday, considering the possibility of heavy rain pounding the district. A holiday has been declared for all educational institutions in the district on Tuesday.

The district administration has cautioned the public about the risky weather situation and activated the official machinery to meet any eventuality.

District Collector N.S.K. Umesh has issued orders for forming squads in all taluks. Quarries have been asked to suspend operations. Tourism activities in hilly areas and waterbodies will be regulated. Fishing activities will be stopped during the alert period.

Several trees were uprooted in some parts of the city and eastern parts of the district. Vehicular movement near Panampilly Nagar was disrupted for some time after a tree was uprooted. Such incidents were also reported in the Edappally-Vyttila sector of the national highway, and in Olimugal, Puthencruz, Koothattukulam and Mulanthuruthy areas. Vehicular movement was also disrupted on Ramamangalam-Oorumana Road, and Nechoor and Puthusserypadi areas after trees were uprooted. A car was damaged when a tree fell on it at Foreshore Road. No one was injured in the incident.