HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Heavy rain disrupts life in Kochi, orange alert on July 4 and 5

Holiday declared for all educational institutions in Ernakulam on Tuesday; District Collector N.S.K. Umesh issues orders for forming squads in all taluks

July 03, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Houses in P&T Colony in the city were flooded in the rain on Monday.

Houses in P&T Colony in the city were flooded in the rain on Monday. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Flooded roads and bylanes caused long queues of vehicles as incessant rain lashed the city on Monday. Several low-lying areas were flooded in the downpour.

The authorities declared a red alert in the district on Monday. An orange alert has been declared for Tuesday and Wednesday, considering the possibility of heavy rain pounding the district. A holiday has been declared for all educational institutions in the district on Tuesday.

The district administration has cautioned the public about the risky weather situation and activated the official machinery to meet any eventuality.

District Collector N.S.K. Umesh has issued orders for forming squads in all taluks. Quarries have been asked to suspend operations. Tourism activities in hilly areas and waterbodies will be regulated. Fishing activities will be stopped during the alert period.

Heavy rain in Kochi on Monday.

Heavy rain in Kochi on Monday. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Several trees were uprooted in some parts of the city and eastern parts of the district. Vehicular movement near Panampilly Nagar was disrupted for some time after a tree was uprooted. Such incidents were also reported in the Edappally-Vyttila sector of the national highway, and in Olimugal, Puthencruz, Koothattukulam and Mulanthuruthy areas. Vehicular movement was also disrupted on Ramamangalam-Oorumana Road, and Nechoor and Puthusserypadi areas after trees were uprooted. A car was damaged when a tree fell on it at Foreshore Road. No one was injured in the incident.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.