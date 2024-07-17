Heavy rain damages 73 houses in Ernakulam

Two houses were completely destroyed and 71 partially damaged in rain in Ernakulam over the past two days.

A relief camp opened at the Kadungalloor Kuttikkattukara Government School, which sheltered 54 people, was closed on Wednesday after water levels in the area went down. Those in the camp included 22 men, 18 women, and 14 children as well as six senior citizens, said a communication from the Public Relations department.

A family at Pallikkara, West Morakkala, was shifted to a safer place after a landslip resulted in a huge quantity of earth falling on their house around 10.30 p.m on Tuesday. Muttamthottil Joemon, his wife Soumya, and children Alna and Albin were shifted by neighbours and members of the Fire and Rescue services department. No one was injured in the incident though the debris fell into the room where the two children were present.

Two houses sustained partial damage in Kumbalangi village. A portion of an old building on a leased land in Mattancherry collapsed during rain on Wednesday. Sixteen houses were damaged in Muvattupuzha taluk. The protection walls of three houses also partially collapsed.

Rain in Aluva taluk resulted in damage to six houses. A house in Parakadavu was damaged completely. Coconut trees, nutmeg trees, banana plants, and rubber trees were uprooted in rain in Parakkadavu. The falling trees also damaged power supply lines, resulting in power outage. A protection wall around a septic tank in Chowara village was seriously damaged in the rain.

Three houses were partially damaged in Kothamangalam taluk. They included two houses in Kuttampuzha village and one at Pindimana. Protection walls around some houses in Pooyamkutty are reported to have sustained damage.

Reports said 13 houses in Kanayannur taluk were partially damaged in the rain. A segment of the road near Assisi School near Chembumukku had sustained damage on Tuesday. Heavy winds on July 15 uprooted a tamarind tree that fell on top of a house in Thiruvankulam village. Fifteen houses were damaged in Kunnathunad taluk, while in Paravur taluk, a house was totally damaged, and 14 sustained partial damage.

Meanwhile, the mahagony plantation in the Kalady Ecotourism Centre will remain closed for three days considering the rain.

Weather reports said the Cochin naval airport area received 43 mm of rain on Wednesday. The Kochi airport area in Nedumbassery received 41.4 mm of rain. The reports also said that heavy rainfall (7 cm to 11 cm in 24 hours) to very heavy rainfall (12 cm to 20 cm in 24 hours) was very likely to occur at isolated places in the State from July 17 to 19, and heavy rainfall (7 cm to 11 cm in 24 hours) was very likely to occur at isolated places on July 20 and 21.

