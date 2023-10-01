ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rain continues to lash Kochi city, suburbs

October 01, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - KOCHI

City roads unaffected by stormwater; district received 62.5 mm of rain on Sunday against the normal 7.4 mm

The Hindu Bureau

People wearing rain coats walk past mannequins covered in plastic sheets during heavy rain at Broadway in the city on Sunday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Heavy rain continued to lash Kochi city and its neighbourhoods on Sunday, but without triggering floods even as city roads remained mostly unaffected by stormwater. Waterlogging, of about a foot-deep, has been reported in some areas in Edappally, Kaloor, Kathrikadavu, Elamkulam, and some sections of M.G. Road and S.A. Road. However, there was no traffic hold-up as vehicles moved slowly but smoothly in the rain.

According to the India Meteorological Department data, Ernakulam district as a whole received 62.5 mm of rain on Sunday against the normal 7.4 mm. The department has also predicted heavy spells of rain on Monday for most parts of Kerala.

The district had recorded a deficit of more than 90% in early September, but on Sunday, the cumulative rain received by the district stood at 26% excess. The district’s rain deficit had persisted between June 1 and the third week of September. According to the record on October 1, Aluva received 76 mm of rain; naval air station 53.4 mm; Cochin International Airport 69.7 mm, Piravom 94 mm and Perumbavur 75 mm.

Residents in the coastal panchayats of Kumbalanghi and Chellanam have not been affected by heavy rain and sea incursion has not been reported. Chellanam looks relatively safe for now even as people have intensified their call to build a sea protection wall between Chellanam South and Fort Kochi. The Vypeen-Munambam segment too did not report any serious incidents of flooding triggered by rough sea conditions.

