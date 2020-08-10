Heavy rain continues to batter Ernakulam; 6 houses destroyed

KOCHI

10 August 2020 00:44 IST

Forty-six relief camps opened across district; most rivers in spate

Heavy rain continued to play havoc in the district on Sunday. Six houses have been totally destroyed in rain-related incidents and 224 have been partially damaged.

According to weather reports, Aluva has received 67 mm of rain, Ernakulam South 122 mm, Piravom 97.3 mm, Perumbavoor 124 mm, North Paravur 84 mm and the Cochin International Airport area 100 mm.

Most rivers in the district are in spate. The administration has opened 46 relief camps across the district, to which 1,200 people from 453 families have been shifted. People above the age of 60 have been placed in special camps. There are 18 people in two camps opened for those under COVID-19 observation.

There are seven camps in Aluva taluk, eight in Kanayannur taluk, two in Kunnathunadu taluk, seven in Kothamangalam taluk, 16 in Paravur, four in Muvattupuzha taluk and two in Kochi taluk, according to a communication from the district administration.

In Muvattupuzha

Muvattupuzha is one of the worst affected areas in Ernakulam, with about seven zones in the town under water.

There was fear that when more water was released from the Bhoothathankettu dam, more areas would be inundated and flooding in the already affected areas would become worse, said P.K. Baburaj, member of the Muvattupuzha municipality on Sunday.

The affected areas in the town include Ilahia, Ettangadi, Anikkakkudi, Anachal, Moonnukandam, Perumattam and Kadavumbhagam. Most people had not moved out of their homes in flooded areas due to fear of COVID-19 spread, added Mr. Baburaj.

Areas around Ernakulam town such as Eloor also continued to be inundated.