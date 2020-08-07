Heavy rain batters Ernakulam; flood-hit people shifted to safety

Several homes in areas close to the banks of the Periyar in Aluva were submerged after the water level of the river rose following intense rain.

07 August 2020 23:57 IST

Low-lying areas in the district inundated as water level goes up in Periyar, Muvattupuzha rivers

Relentless rain since Thursday night continued to pound low-lying areas in Ernakulam, as several people in the flood-hit areas were shifted to safer places as a precautionary measure against the rising water level in the Periyar and Muvattupuzha rivers as on Friday evening.

Many homes in the areas close to the banks of the Periyar and Muvattupuzha rivers were inundated following heavy showers. The water level in the Muvattupuzha river basin reached the 10.56-mark against the flood warning level of 9.01 metres in the afternoon. The water level in the Bhoothathankettu barrage was 29.2 metres against the full reservoir level of 34.95 metres. All the 15 shutters have been kept open to release water. The rain gauge station of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in North Paravur recorded a rainfall of 84 mm from 8.30 a.m to 2 p.m. on Friday.

Families residing in the low-lying areas of Muvattupuzha continued to bear the brunt of the rising water level in the Muvattupuzha river basin. Revenue officials said 22 members of five families in Ilahia Colony were shifted to Government JB School, Vazhappilly, by 5 p.m. Twelve families in the affected areas in Aluva were shifted to relief camps opened at Chengamanad and Mattur.

Kothamangalam Municipal Chairperson Manju Siju said 40 persons in Jawahar Colony, Thangalam, were shifted to two camps set up at IMA Hall and Town UP School after floodwaters entered their homes.

The water level near the Marthandavarma Bridge in Aluva was 2.93 metres against the danger level of 3.76 metres, while the corresponding figures near the Mangalapuzha Bridge was 3.30 metres and 4.33 metres respectively.

The heavy rain also affected tribal hamlets in Kuttampuzha, Pindimana, Varappetty and Pallarimangalam areas. Kallelimedu and Manikantanchal in Kuttampuzha were the worst hit owing to the flood situation in the Pooyamkutty river.

CIAL not hit

The operations at Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) were not affected, with the authorities maintaining that the preparatory work following the previous floods had helped in checking the flood situation.

District Collector S. Suhas said the district administration was keeping a close watch on the water levels in Edamalayar, Idukki and Malankara dams. The Revenue wing has been asked to monitor the situation in the Muvattupuzha river basin. Over 300 persons have been shifted to 11 camps opened in the district. Separate camps have been set up to accommodate senior citizens and those in quarantine as part of the COVID-19 protocol, he added.

Minister for Agriculture V.S. Sunil Kumar said special care was being given to areas that were affected by floods in 2018 and 2019. Police, Revenue and Local Self-Government departments are prepared to meet any emergency. Control rooms have been opened in all local bodies to coordinate relief and rescue operations, he said.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel have been deployed to shift flood-hit people to safer locations. “We have also trained nearly 30 civil defence volunteers after the previous floods to act as the first defence personnel along with firemen in flood-affected areas. They are all on the ground from Friday morning onwards,” said T.B. Ramakrishnan, station officer, Eloor fire station.