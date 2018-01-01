Heavy metal levels high in Environ Green: report

The compost sold by Kochi Corporation, which is widely used for farming, contains high levels of heavy metals which could possibly cause health hazards.

An analysis revealed that mercury and chromium were present in higher levels in the samples of Environ Green, the compost prepared from the municipal solid waste at the Brahmapuram plant of the civic body. The heavy metal contents were found exceeding the limits prescribed by the Fertilizer Control Order of the Department of Fertilizers of the Central government. The analysis was conduced at the Radiotracer Laboratory of the College of Horticulture of the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU).

While chromium was present at 103.5 parts per million (ppm) against the permissible level of 50 ppm, mercury was found present at 5.16 ppm against the permissible 0.15 ppm. Electrical conductivity was also found slightly higher than the approved levels.

However, nickel was found close to the permissible limits and it was present at 44.5 ppm against the permissible 50 ppm.

It was the two-member expert panel of the State-level monitoring committee on Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetlands Act 2008 that forwarded the samples for analysis. The panel had P.O. Nameer and S. Leenakumari of the University as its members. The results were submitted to the State Agriculture Production Commissioner.

The report was accessed by The Hindu by invoking the provisions of the Right to Information Act.

Health hazards

The report warned that heavy metal contamination could lead to liver and kidney ailments, lung cancer and even death. The act of the Kochi Corporation was highly unethical and should be stopped immediately, it suggested.

The compost has been widely used for terrace and backyard farming by individuals following the campaign for safe and pesticide-free vegetables.

Farmers’ collectives and social and political organisations too had been buying the compost for farming as part of their safe food campaign. The Krishi Bhavans of Thrissur, Alapuzha and Ernakulam are also taking huge quantities of the compost to be sold to farmers. Several private sellers are also repacking and marketing the compost collected from the Brahmapuram plant.

It is estimated that close to 90,000 tonnes of second grade compost and 24,000 tonnes of first grade products have been sold from the plant since 2012. Of late, 400 tonnes of first quality and 1,500 tonnes of second quality compost are sold from here every month.

Absorption rate

Evaluating the situation, a soil scientist of the KAU said the absorption rate of of heavy metals and other chemicals differed in plants. The health impact of the heavy metals in food depends on the absorption rate and also part of the plant that is used as food, she said.

Report denied

A. Baiju, who runs the solid waste treatment plant and sells the compost, however, denied the report that the compost contained heavy metals beyond permissible levels. The samples were tested regularly and the officials of the Krishi Bhavan take them after getting the lab certificates, he said.