Heavy metal contamination detected along Eloor-Edayar stretch of Periyar

Published - November 22, 2024 08:44 pm IST - KOCHI

G. Krishnakumar

An analysis of sediment samples collected from the Eloor-Edayar stretch of the Periyar has revealed heavy metal contamination.

The riverbed contains significant concentrations of iron, zinc, manganese, copper, and total chromium. The sediment samples were collected from the industrial stretch of the river on June 29, July 2, 3, and 27 by the State Pollution Control Board (PCB) on the directive of a committee formed by the Kerala High Court, following the mass fish kill on the Eloor-Edayar stretch of the Periyar on May 20 and 21. The details were highlighted in the final report, dated October 28, 2024, of the expert committee constituted by the Kerala High Court to study and recommend solutions to the problems of pollution in the Periyar River.

The panel included Secretary, Directorate of Environment and Climate Change, Kerala; Regional Director, Central Pollution Control Board, Regional Directorate, Bengaluru; and Chairman, Kerala State Pollution Control Board.

The highest concentration of iron was 77,203 mg/kg near the stormwater drain of Indian Rare Earths Ltd (IREL) on the IREL-FACT boundary. The highest concentration of zinc was recorded near the Binani Zinc stormwater outlet (14,022 mg/kg), while the highest concentration of copper was 1,040 mg/kg near the stormwater drain of IREL on the IREL-FACT boundary.

The analysis of sediment samples found that the highest concentration of manganese was 675.6 mg/kg near the stormwater outlet on the boundary of Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) and National Industries. The highest concentration of total chromium was 750.6 mg/kg near the combined stormwater outlet between Malaya Rubtech and Alpharub Crumb Rubber. Heavy metals including mercury, arsenic, and hexavalent chromium were not detected in the samples, according to the report.

