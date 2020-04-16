Heavy damage to crops in summer rain in Wayanad

Widespread damage to crops has been reported in heavy summer rain and wind that have been lashing the district for the past several days. The crop loss has been estimated at ₹2.79 crore, according to preliminary reports of the Agriculture Department.

Rain severely affected crops, especially plantains, vegetables, rubber, areca nut palms and coconut palms in Panamaram, Cheeral, Edavaka, Thariyode, Kottathara, Padinharethara, Thavinhal, Vellamunda, Muttil, and Poothadi grama panchayats, P. Santhi, Principal Agriculture Officer, Wayanad, said. “Rain adversely affected 838 farmers in the district,” she added.

Plantain farmers are the worst hit in the district. As many as 91,875 bunched and non-bunched banana plantains cultivated on 40 hectares were uprooted following winds.

An estimated loss of nearly ₹2.4 crore was reported in the plantain sector alone and 325 farmers were affected.

Apart from this, 20 areca nut palms, 16 coconut palms, and 750 rubber trees have been uprooted.

Vegetables, including bitter gourd, amaranthus, cowpea, pumpkin, cassava, and cucumber on 3.5 hectares in various parts of the district, especially in Mananthavady taluk, have been destroyed in heavy rain.

However, many farmers in the district complained that they were yet to get compensation for the crop loss occurred in the 2018-19 fiscal. But Ms. Santhi said that the department had disbursed a sum of ₹28 crore as compensation for farmers in the district last year. The department had submitted a report to the government to grant a sum of ₹3.5 crore to disburse among farmers, she said.

“Summer rain, however, has been a relief to wildlife, especially in areas on the Kerala-Karnataka border, including the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary where forest fire has been posing a threat,” Forest Department sources said.