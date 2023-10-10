Heated debate over disrupted distribution of protein kits at Kochi Corporation Council meet

October 10, 2023 02:26 am | Updated 02:26 am IST - KOCHI

The discussion on disrupted distribution of protein food kits for the aged ended up in heated debate in the Kochi Corporation council between the ruling front councillors and Opposition members.

LDF councillors vociferously protested against the alleged complaint filed by Antony Kureethara, Congress leader in the council, which reportedly resulted in the disruption of the programme. Mr. Kureethara had reportedly pointed out the poor quality of some of the contents of the kit.

The councillors alleged that the complaint before the District Development Council led to disruption in the distribution of the kit.

P.R. Renish, chairperson of the Welfare Standing Committee, blamed Mr. Kureethara for the impasse.

Later, the LDF councillors rushed to Mr. Kureethara’s seat protesting against his comments about the disrupted service.

Replying to the discussion, Mayor M. Anilkumar expressed concern over the stoppage of one of the popular and beneficial schemes introduced for the aged in the city.

The decision of Corporation Secretary Babu Abdul Khadeer to quit the post also led to a stormy debate in the council meeting.

The UDF councillors including M.G. Aristotle alleged that the external intervention in the affairs of the civic body and the pressure exerted by the CPI(M) forced the secretary to put in his papers. However, Mr. Anilkumar said the Secretary had informed him that he was stepping down from the post on personal grounds.

“The official wanted to return to the Central service. He was given freedom to work. The official had made significant contributions towards alleviating flooding in the city and effective management of municipal waste. However, the court cases that ensued proved too heavy for him to handle, which might have influenced his decision,” the Mayor said.

The Kochi Corporation Council, in a resolution, requested the Central and State governments to name the Ernakulam South Railway station after Rama Varma, the ruler of the erstwhile Kochi kingdom.

