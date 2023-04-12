Heartburn among people with disabilities over issue of UDID card

April 12, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - KOCHI

Hiccups in the issue of Unique Disability Identity (UDID) card introduced by the Central government for creating a national database for people with disabilities (PwD) and transparency in the distribution of government benefits are threatening to deprive eligible sections in the State of benefits.

A majority of applicants approach Akshaya centres to apply for the card, after which the offices of the District Medical Officer (DMO) concerned has to register the applicant. A temporary card is issued to the beneficiary after that. Later, the original card would be provided by the Central government.

“But the process suffers at both ends — Akshaya centres and offices of the DMO. With little training, data fed by the staff at Akshaya often poses problems as temporary cards issued with factual inaccuracies will be of little use. DMO offices hardly have the resources for UDID work leading to a backlog of thousands of applications. Even in the Budget, no allocation has been made towards providing resources to DMO offices for the purpose,” said K.M. George, State president of Parents’ Association for Intellectually Disabled Kerala (PAID Kerala).

He alleged that owing to the long delay in the issue of cards, 75% of eligible beneficiaries were yet to receive the card and were in danger of being deprived of benefits such as Niramaya insurance policy, an affordable health insurance scheme for PwDs covered under the National Trust Act. Shortly, the card was likely to be made mandatory for most of the other social welfare pensions and transportation subsidy, Mr. George said.

The card has the same validity as the certificate of disability issued by the medical board initially for the period between one and five years, five and 10 years, and 10 and 18 years. The permanent certificate of disability will be issued only after the beneficiary turns 18.

“This means that the beneficiaries have to go through the same taxing process to get the card renewed accordingly. We are about to stage a protest in front of the DMO office in Ernakulam on April 18 in this connection,” said Mr. George.

However, the Ernakulam DMO sources claimed that 90% of applications had been cleared, and that the remaining applications were pending on account of not submitting the required documents or mistakes in applications.