Heartathon concludes at IMA House in Kochi

Actor Jayasurya receiving participants of Heartathon, an all-Kerala bicycle ride that was organised by the Heart Care Foundation as part of the heart care awareness programme, at the IMA House at Kaloor in Ernakulam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

An all-Kerala bicycle ride, Heartathon, organised by the Heart Care Foundation as part of the heart care awareness programme concluded on Sunday at the IMA House, Kaloor.

The cycle ride began on September 23 from Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod and converged at the IMA house. The riders were received by actor Jayasurya.

A function organised in connection with the World Heart Day observance was attended, among others, by senior cardiac surgeon Dr. Jose Chacko Periyapuram, Lokayukta and former Supreme Court Judge Cyric Joseph, and Dr. Rony Mathew Kadavil.