Kochi

Heart recipient’s children pledge to donate organs

It was the heart of 50-year-old Laly Gopakumar, who died in Thiruvananthapuram, that gave life to Leena, 49, from Kothamangalam.

And Leena’s children, Shiona and Basil, M.Tech and law students respectively, reciprocated the good gesture by pledging to donate their organs.

Donor cards were handed over to the siblings by Dr. Usha Samuel, nodal officer, central zone, Kerala Network for Organ Sharing (KNOS), at a modest function held at Lisie Hospital here on Monday.

Leena underwent the transplant surgery on May 9.

After Laly of Chembazhanthi was declared brain dead at KIMS Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had intervened to arrange a helicopter to fly the heart of the deceased for transplant within four hours to Kochi.

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja participated in the function through videoconferencing.

Dr. Jose Chacko Periapuram, who led the transplant surgery, and his team of doctors and the nursing and paramedic team were present at the function.

K. Lalji, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ernakulam, spoke on the occasion. Archbishop Antony Kariyil and Lisie Hospital director Father Paul Kureedan participated.

