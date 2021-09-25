Heart of brain-dead youth taken from Kochi to Kozhikode

Kidneys, hands, liver and corneas too donated to different patients

The heart of a brain-dead youth was taken in a special ambulance by road from Kochi to Kozhikode for a transplant on Saturday. The surgery is on as this report goes to the press.

According to sources, the parents of Nevis, 25, of Kottayam, who died at Rajagiri Hospital here, donated the organs of their son as a humanitarian gesture. He was declared brain dead on Friday night. His heart, kidneys, hands, liver, and corneas were donated to different patients under the State government’s Mrithasanjeevani, Kerala Network for Organ Sharing.

The ambulance carrying the heart left Kochi at around 4.15 p.m. and reached Metromed International Cardiac Centre, Kozhikode, at 7.15 p.m. A five-hour-long surgery to transplant the heart to another patient began thereafter.

“The liver was transplanted into a patient at our hospital itself,” said Rajagiri Hospital sources. The Kochi City police had made arrangements for the speedy transportation. Health Minister Veena George had appealed to the people to make way for the ambulance. Metromed Hospital sources said the journey was without any hitches.

Both the hands were taken to Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences (Amrita Hospital), one kidney to Medical Trust Hospital, and the corneas to Little Flower Hospital and Research Centre, Angamaly, in that order. Another kidney was harvested and was about to be taken to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

The youngster studying in France had returned home and was pursuing online classes in the wake of COVID-19. He did not wake up and was found unconscious on the morning of September 16, following which he was rushed to Caritas Hospital at Kottayam. He was admitted in a critical condition and put on ventilator support. He was brought to Rajagiri Hospital on September 20. After he was declared brain dead, his father volunteered to donate his organs and the hospital rushed with the formalities.