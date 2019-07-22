Heart failure mortality rate high: CSI survey

A snap survey conducted by the Cardiological Society of India (CSI) in the second week of July on various heart failure patients admitted in hospitals across the country showed that the mortality rate is higher in heart failure than in cancer.

The survey was held ahead of the three-day National Heart Failure Conference that concluded here on Sunday.

Heart failure, understood globally to be the leading cause of hospitalisation of people aged 60 and above, is found to have affected much younger population in the country, said Ambuj Roy, convener of CSI Heart Failure Council.

Dr. Jabir A, the organising secretary of the meet, said that heart failure has a mortality rate of 30% in a year and survival rate of only 50% in a span of three years.

Dr. M.K. Das, president-elect of CSI, also spoke.