Hearing on Monson’s bail plea adjourned

09 February 2022 01:31 IST

The Kerala High Court has adjourned to April 15 the hearing on a bail petition by alleged fake antique dealer Monson Mavungal in the case registered against him for sexually abusing a minor girl. The prosecution case was that Monson had committed the rape of a minor girl on multiple occasions in 2019. In his petition, he said that the case was foisted on him by the mother of the victim and others at the instance of higher officials.

