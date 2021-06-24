Hearing on Hibi plea for Lakshadweep visit adjourned

The High Court adjourned the hearing on a petition filed by Hibi Eden, Ernakulam MP, seeking permission to visit Lakshadweep.

He said he was willing to undergo seven-day quarantine as insisted by pandemic norms to get a first-hand account of the situation in the isles, hear people's concerns and to raise issues faced by islanders in Parliament.

The Lakshadweep Administration sought postponement of his travel and sought 10 days’ time to take a decision, following which the court adjourned the hearing.