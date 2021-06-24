Kochi

Hearing on Hibi plea for Lakshadweep visit adjourned

The High Court adjourned the hearing on a petition filed by Hibi Eden, Ernakulam MP, seeking permission to visit Lakshadweep.

He said he was willing to undergo seven-day quarantine as insisted by pandemic norms to get a first-hand account of the situation in the isles, hear people's concerns and to raise issues faced by islanders in Parliament.

The Lakshadweep Administration sought postponement of his travel and sought 10 days’ time to take a decision, following which the court adjourned the hearing.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles

Printable version | Jun 24, 2021 10:28:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/hearing-on-hibi-plea-for-lakshadweep-visit-adjourned/article34956584.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY