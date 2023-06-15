HamberMenu
Hearing on former bank president’s bail plea adjourned

June 15, 2023 07:50 am | Updated 07:50 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday adjourned to June 20 the hearing on a bail petition filed by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary and former president of the Pulpally Service Cooperative Bank in Wayanad K.K. Abraham who had been arrested and remanded in connection with a loan fraud case.

He was arrested on a complaint filed by an elderly couple alleging that they were cheated by the former president of the bank. In his petition filed thorough his counsel Mohammed Shah, he alleged that the complaint had been filed against him to escape from the recovery proceedings initiated against the couple for defaulting on loan payment. The complaint was lodged four years after the alleged cheating. It was a politically motivated one, he alleged.

