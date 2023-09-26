Hearing aid trader slapped fine of ₹74,900 for deficient service

September 26, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has slapped a trader with a fine of ₹74,900 for not refunding the price of a defective hearing aid even after accepting the equipment returned by the customer for replacement.

The Commission comprising president D.B. Binu and members V. Ramachandran and Sreevidhia T.N. passed the verdict in favour of one Krishnaraj of Kumbalam on the grounds that the proprietor/manager of the Vyttila-based hearing aid centre was guilty of deficiency of service and unethical trade practices.

The petitioner had bought the hearing aid for his mother Sukumari at ₹14,900 on November 18, 2019. However, the equipment turned out to be defective following which he returned it to the opposite party for replacement as instructed. However, the trader declined to either replace or refund despite repeated attempts by the petitioner, without any valid reason and even allegedly verbally abused him.

This caused the complainant and his mother severe mental agony and financial loss following which the complainant served the opposite party with a legal notice but to no avail.

However, the opposite party in their submission claimed that the complainant did not purchase any product from them; instead, it was purchased by someone named Sukumari. They further claimed that they were not responsible for servicing or maintenance.

The opposite party denied that the hearing aid was defective, and that they refused a refund. They said the hearing aid was functioning correctly, and that they were willing to produce it for expert analysis. The opposite party further claimed that the complainant suppressed material facts and did not issue any legal notice.

However, the Commission found the complaint maintainable based on evidence, including the bill and bank statement, produced by the complainant.

Subsequently, the opposite party was asked to refund ₹14,900, besides payment of ₹50,000 as compensation for the mental agony and physical hardships suffered by the complainant and another ₹10,000 towards the cost of proceedings.