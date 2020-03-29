Healthcare worker tests positive for COVID-19 in Ernakulam

A healthcare worker in the district turned positive for the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19) on Sunday. The person involved in preventive activities developed symptoms on Saturday, following which he was admitted to the isolation ward at the Government Medical College Hospital. His condition is reported to be stable.

On Sunday, 1,655 people were identified to be home-quarantined by the district surveillance team. As many as 903 persons were removed from quarantine on completion of the specified time period. Of them, 889 had travelled by air.

The total number of people in home quarantine in the district is 5,701.

Four new persons were admitted to the hospital isolation ward — three at the medical college hospital and one at the Muvattupuzha General Hospital.

The total number of people in hospital isolation is 29. There are 14 persons at the Government Medical College Hospital undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

As many as 38 samples sent from the district have turned negative, while 26 more samples were sent on Sunday. The results of 45 samples are awaited.

There were 390 calls to the COVID-19 control room on Sunday. They included calls from relatives of quarantined persons, complaining that they had stepped out of homes in violation of norms. There were also calls regarding migrants who were not finding a place to stay.

The police were given details about the calls, and the Labour Department was informed about the migrants’ problems.

Those who called for finding food were provided details of the nearest community kitchens.