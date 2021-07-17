Health worker tests positive for Zika in Ernakulam

KOCHI

17 July 2021 21:42 IST

A 34-year-old health worker residing at Vazhakulam in Ernakulam district of Kerala has been tested positive for Zika virus.

She works in Thiruvananthapuram and had returned home on July 12. Samples were collected on July 14 after she developed symptoms. Tests done at the National Virology Institute’s regional unit in Alappuzha confirmed the infection.

An official release said that her condition was stable. Her family members have not shown any symptoms. The health authorities have stepped up surveillance and measures against mosquito menace in the region. The public have been told to observe ‘dry day’ at least once a week to eliminate sources of mosquitoes in houses and their premises.

