Health wing steps up vigil against disease outbreak in Ernakulam

August 06, 2022 19:00 IST

Chances of a spurt in leptospirosis cases high due to the influx of water into homes

The fear of a possible outbreak of waterborne diseases in the flood-hit regions of Ernakulam following heavy showers has prompted the health wing to step up preventive measures.

Medical officers have been asked to maintain vigil and strengthen measures to check the spread of epidemics. With over 1,000 people in relief camps in flood-hit areas, including North Paravur, Muvattupuzha, Kothamangalam, and Aluva, the health officials have deployed ASHA workers at the camps to keep a close watch.

“Besides ASHA workers, the medical officers will also ensure that patients affected by non-communicable diseases and those requiring palliative care get special attention at the relief camps. We have ensured supply of medicine at the relief camps opened in the district,” said District Medical Officer Sreedevi S.

The authorities said that the chances of a spurt in leptospirosis cases are high due to the influx of water into several homes. The Health department will provide Doxycycline prophylaxis free of cost to the people, especially those who had been constantly in touch with soil and water.

Dr. Sreedevi said the health wing would take a leaf out of its SRADDA (Surveillance and Rapid Action against Diseases in Disaster Aftermath) campaign that had earned accolades during the 2018 floods. As part of the initiative, health workers will visit flood-hit areas and households to accelerate measures to prevent the spread of epidemics.

The health authorities have requested people in low-lying areas affected by the flooding to disinfect their homes. Care should be taken to check the quality of water drawn from wells or other sources to avoid waterborne diseases. They should seek medical help if they experience fever, body pain, or related symptoms.