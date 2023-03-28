Health vigil will continue at Brahmapuram, says Minister

March 28, 2023 01:27 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - KOCHI

Health vigil at Brahmapuram following the March 2 fire will continue, Health Minister Veena George has said.

The in-patient facility available at the Vadavucode Public Health Centre will continue and the services of specialist doctors will be made available there. Ambulances will be available round the clock. A State-level committee to review the health situation following the fire will be formed shortly, she said.

A meeting chaired by Ms. George reviewed the health situation following the blaze. Fire and Rescue workers who were out to extinguish the blaze will be provided required health care. The pre-monsoon cleaning drive will be intensified and the health care system strengthened following the increase in the number of COVID patients. Nearly 400 active COVID cases are there in the district and 13 patients have been admitted to the Intensive Care Units. ICU beds and other facilities are ready in the district to meet the eventuality of surge in cases, she said.

The Minister called for using face masks in hospitals. Pregnant women, children and those with health issues too shall wear masks, she suggested.

District Collector N.S. K. Umesh, District Medical Officer Dr. S Sreedevi and district programme officer of the National health Mission Dr. Nikhilesh Menon were among those who attended.