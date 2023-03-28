ADVERTISEMENT

Health vigil will continue at Brahmapuram, says Minister

March 28, 2023 01:27 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Health vigil at Brahmapuram following the March 2 fire will continue, Health Minister Veena George has said.

The in-patient facility available at the Vadavucode Public Health Centre will continue and the services of specialist doctors will be made available there. Ambulances will be available round the clock. A State-level committee to review the health situation following the fire will be formed shortly, she said.

A meeting chaired by Ms. George reviewed the health situation following the blaze. Fire and Rescue workers who were out to extinguish the blaze will be provided required health care. The pre-monsoon cleaning drive will be intensified and the health care system strengthened following the increase in the number of COVID patients. Nearly 400 active COVID cases are there in the district and 13 patients have been admitted to the Intensive Care Units. ICU beds and other facilities are ready in the district to meet the eventuality of surge in cases, she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister called for using face masks in hospitals. Pregnant women, children and those with health issues too shall wear masks, she suggested.

District Collector N.S. K. Umesh, District Medical Officer Dr. S Sreedevi and district programme officer of the National health Mission Dr. Nikhilesh Menon were among those who attended.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US