Health staff to visit all houses in Maradu

Additional District Medical Officer Dr. S. Sreedevi said here on Saturday that no health concerns had been raised in the wake of the demolition of three apartment complexes in Maradu.

Preliminary inspections led by her team did not find any incident that required medical support. Except for the prevailing dust in the atmosphere, other aspects were safe, she said. The Health authorities had asked the nearby private hospitals to be on the standby for any exigency.

Four Rapid Response Teams, which comprised a doctor, nurse and technical personnel, were on standby under the District General Hospital, Thripunithura taluk hospital, Lakeshore Hospital and P.S. Mission Hospital. There were also three ambulances at each site - Holy Faith H2O and the two Alfa Serene towers, to be pressed into service in case of emergency.

The problems arising out of dust would be addressed by the Health department in the coming days as people settled back into their homes, said Dr. Sreedevi. The field staff at Nettoor primary health centre will be visiting each house in Maradu municipality, especially the wards where the demolished flats were located.