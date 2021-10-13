Health protection committees to be formed in schools in Ernakulam

Kochi

13 October 2021 19:23 IST

Counselling sessions for students, parents

Health protection committees will be formed in all schools under the General Education Department in the district ahead of the school reopening on November 1.

The committee will coordinate the efforts to ensure the compliance of health protocols prescribed by the government. Rapid response teams will also be formed. The members of the team will monitor the implementation of SMS (sanitise, mask wearing and social distancing) protocol on campuses.

The school authorities will take the lead in organising counselling sessions for students, who seem reluctant to come back to schools after a gap of more than one-and-a-half years. The sessions will be also available for parents and they will be jointly offered by the departments of Health, Education and Social Justice.

School bus operating staff will get training on how to comply with the norms. It will be provided by the Motor Vehicles Department. The district-wise cleaning programme in schools will be held from October 18 to 23. The disinfection of classrooms, labs and other facilities will be carried out in association with voluntary organisations and workers under the employment guarantee scheme. Fire and Rescue Services personnel will also participate in the disinfection campaign.