Health officials to visit more houses as residents air concerns

Field staff under the District Medical Office and the Nettoor primary health centre visited a few houses in places where dust from flat implosion is making residents quite uncomfortable. More visits are being planned, according to Health officials.

Before the implosion, the Health team had advised 12 people in the vicinity of Alfa Serene to shift as they had chronic lung problems.

“Have sent my folks away for some time as I find the dust could be quite disturbing, giving rise to new health issues,” said Sanuraj Nedumpillil.

His parents had come back to the house on Sunday after the implosion on Saturday but had found the dust too much to bear, he said. His wife and children had moved out a day before the implosion. Some of his elderly relatives have moved to other places for three months.

A word of caution

“It is advisable that all those who are prone to lung-related illness or have chronic lung disease move away from the place for a couple of months till the dust from the implosion and the dust of debris removal get settled,” said Dr. Bindu, Assistant Professor, Pulmonology, Alapuzha Medical College.

People could get chronic bronchitis, usually seen in smokers, and people who have a tendency could have asthmatic attacks too, she added.

The dew particles in the atmosphere would combine with dust and form smog, which is a health hazard, said Dr. Bindu. Rain could have settled some of the dust in the atmosphere, but the weather is hot which makes the dust to stay in the atmosphere longer.

People are advised to wear a mask and water their surroundings, the official added.