Health Minister to launch projects worth ₹9.18 crore in Ernakulam

Published - September 19, 2024 11:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Veena George will inaugurate 15 development projects, being implemented as part of the State government’s 100-day programme, in Ernakulam district on Friday. The projects include healthcare institutions in Vypeen, Paravur, Aluva, Perumbavoor, Kunnathunad, and Piravom constituencies, according to a press release here.

The programmes will begin at 9.30 a.m. at Malippuram in Vypeen constituency. An amount of ₹67 lakh has been spent on a new building for the Malippuram people’s health centre. A total of four projects will be inaugurated in Vypeen, the press release said.

Munambam family health centre will be converted to Block Family Health Centre at a cost of ₹35 lakh. Nayarambalam family health centre will see renovation works worth ₹53 lakh, while the Puthuvype primary health centre has been converted into a family health centre. Works worth ₹1.71 crore will be executed in the Vypeen constituency, the release added.

In Paravur, two projects worth ₹74 lakh will be launched. The Varappuzha social health centre has been been converted into a block health centre, while the Ezhikkara health centre has been converted into a family health centre. In the Aluva constituency, the labour room and emergency operation theatre at the Aluva district hospital will be inaugurated on Friday. The Nedumbassery-Mullussery health centre would be inaugurated by the minister online, the release said.

The Minister will launch ₹53 lakh worth projects at Vengoor in the Perumbavoor constituency. The Kunnathunadu constituency will see launch of projects worth ₹77 lakh. In Piravom, two development projects will be launched.

