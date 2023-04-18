Health dept. to initiate action against wrong vaccine administration to infant

April 18, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The Health department will initiate action against those responsible for the error in vaccine administration reported at the Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Edappally.

Health Minister Veena George said the action would be taken based on the report to be submitted by the Directorate of Health Services (DHS). The District Medical Officer (DMO) had submitted a report to the DHS stating that there was an error in the administration of vaccine to an eight-day-old baby. Instead of administering the vaccine for the first week, the vaccine for the sixth week was allegedly given.

The baby’s parents from Palarivattom had taken her to the PHC for administering BCG vaccine on April 12. The child had experienced difficulties after receiving the wrong dose. The infant later recovered at the private hospital where she was born. Her parents had lodged a complaint with the District Police Chief (Kochi City) and the DMO after taking up the matter with T.J. Vinod, MLA.