Health dept. calls for strict observation of quarantine norms

Four Omicron cases reported in Ernakulam

The Health department has asked people who have returned from abroad and are in quarantine not to violate rules and guidelines in the wake of four cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 being reported in Ernakulam.

The directive to comply with the norms came after it was found that a person who had reached here from Congo on December 7 violated quarantine norms. The person visited a hotel after he gave blood samples and took RT-PCR test at a hospital in Palarivattom on December 10. He visited a mall near Maradu along with his brother in the evening. On December 11, he went alone in his car to the hospital to give sample for RT-PCR test.

An official communication by the Health department said Congo was not included in the category of ‘at-risk’ countries. But, the man tested positive for the Omicron variant. Hence, people coming from countries which are yet to report such cases should also undergo self-isolation or remain in quarantine as directed by the Health department.

They should not interact with family members or visit public places during the observation period. The persons have to comply with the SMS (sanitise, mask and social distance) protocol to check the spread of the disease.

An intensive vaccination campaign will be held in the district from December 18 to 20 based on the inference that those who have taken both the doses are not facing major health issues after getting infected by the Omicron variant.