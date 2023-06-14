ADVERTISEMENT

Health department yet to confirm West Nile fever in Ernakulam

June 14, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - KOCHI

The patient had tested positive for both West Nile fever and dengue

The Hindu Bureau

The district Health wing has not yet confirmed whether the death of a 65-year-old resident of Kumbalangi was due to suspected West Nile fever.

According to the authorities, the report of samples sent to the National Virology Institute in Alappuzha had said that the patient was tested positive for both West Nile fever and dengue. Hence, further investigations were required to ascertain the exact reason of death, they said.

The patient was initially admitted to a private hospital near his house. He was later shifted to General Hospital, Ernakulam, and Government Medical College, Ernakulam, after his condition worsened.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US