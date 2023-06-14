Health department yet to confirm West Nile fever in Ernakulam

June 14, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - KOCHI

The district Health wing has not yet confirmed whether the death of a 65-year-old resident of Kumbalangi was due to suspected West Nile fever.

According to the authorities, the report of samples sent to the National Virology Institute in Alappuzha had said that the patient was tested positive for both West Nile fever and dengue. Hence, further investigations were required to ascertain the exact reason of death, they said.

The patient was initially admitted to a private hospital near his house. He was later shifted to General Hospital, Ernakulam, and Government Medical College, Ernakulam, after his condition worsened.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.