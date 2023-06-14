HamberMenu
Health department yet to confirm West Nile fever in Ernakulam

The patient had tested positive for both West Nile fever and dengue

June 14, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The district Health wing has not yet confirmed whether the death of a 65-year-old resident of Kumbalangi was due to suspected West Nile fever.

According to the authorities, the report of samples sent to the National Virology Institute in Alappuzha had said that the patient was tested positive for both West Nile fever and dengue. Hence, further investigations were required to ascertain the exact reason of death, they said.

The patient was initially admitted to a private hospital near his house. He was later shifted to General Hospital, Ernakulam, and Government Medical College, Ernakulam, after his condition worsened.

