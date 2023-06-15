Health department urges caution against mosquito-borne diseases

June 15, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Health department has urged the public to clear breeding sources to check the spike in mosquito-borne diseases.

Though the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to confirm West Nile infection has turned negative in the case of the death of a 65-year-old Kumbalangi resident, people should join efforts for source reduction and avoiding breeding sources including plastic containers, indoor plant pots, and stagnant water in storage vessels, according to the Health authorities. Despite awareness campaigns, the situation had not improved in houses and institutions as the rising presence of breeding sources had become a concern, they said.

Dengue cases have seen a spike in Konthuruthy, Choornikkara, Edathala, Vazhakkulam, Mukkannoor, Kuttampuzha, Payipra, and Thrikkakara. Squads involving health and representatives of local bodies have been constituted in the affected areas as part of containment measures. The focus has been on source reduction at houses, apartment complexes, and institutions. Mosquitoes have been found breeding in money plants grown in small containers, according to the Health department.

Spike in fever cases

The district has recorded around 10,000 fever cases over the past two weeks. It included dengue, rat fever, and H1N1 cases. Dengue has been reported in 770 cases, while the number of rat fever cases is 12. One person each died due to rat fever and H1N1 infection. Eight deaths have been reported due to dengue.