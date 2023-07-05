Health department urges caution against leptospirosis

July 05, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The district health wing has urged the public to remain alert against chances of a spike in leptospirosis cases post-monsoon.

Those living in flood-hit regions and involved in relief and clean-up operations should take doxycycline as a preventive measure based on health workers’ advice. Those working in waterlogged areas should also take the medicine, besides taking proper safety measures to avoid infection, according to health authorities.

Those living in areas where chances of infection are high should take additional care as the infection is mostly passed on to humans through urine or mucous secretions of rodents. They should also remain alert against infection through food or drinking water, besides wearing gum boots and gloves while entering flooded regions.

Those experiencing fever, severe headache, body pain, and redness in the eye should seek medical treatment. Self-medication should be avoided. Children should not be allowed to enter waterlogged areas.

