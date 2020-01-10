Health Department gears up to tackle emergencies during demolition

The Health Department is ready with a ground plan to handle emergency situations that can arise during the implosion of the illegal apartment complexes at Maradu on Saturday and Sunday.

A rapid response team will be stationed near each building. The team of trained doctors, nurses, and technical hands from the District General Hospital and the Thripunithura Taluk Hospital will be assisted by teams from Lakeshore Hospital, P.S. Mission Hospital, Nair’s Hospital, and Welcare Hospital on both days.

Besides the above precautions, the Health authorities will keep ambulance services, available on 108, on standby. Since the Maradu implosion is a first-of-its-kind operation, the contingency plans include evacuation of officials and personnel on duty from near the site in case of an emergency, said Additional District Medical Officer S. Sreedevi.

Four ambulances will be deployed on the first day, two at each site, while an additional ambulance will be deployed on the second day. The locations of the ambulances will be finalised after the drill on Friday, according to a senior Health official.

Those in and around the area of implosion are advised to wear good quality masks as dust generated by the implosion could cause serious health hazards.

Once the dust rises into the atmosphere, the direction of wind could play a crucial role in aggravating or dissipating the situation.

As many as eight fire tenders will be stationed in the vicinity — four each at the two sites. The Fire Department has been instructed to keep them 200 metres away from the sites. They are expected to reach the sites once the control room gives orders two minutes after the implosion for spraying water at the debris.

Regional fire officer Shiju K.K. said there could be visibility problems arising out of the dust generated by the implosion. Fire tenders will also be available in case of electricity or LPG-related accidents. Though electrical lines will be switched off, there will be inverters that will be running, said Mr. Shiju. Officials believe that the implosion will have negligible impact on the 100 MLD plant of the Kerala Water Authority at Maradu as it is over 350 metres away from the site. However, pumping will be suspended for two hours in the vicinity as a precautionary measure.