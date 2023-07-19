ADVERTISEMENT

Health department begins probe into patient’s death

July 19, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - KOCHI

Family members of patient allege that the driver insisted on ambulance charges before taking her to Government General Hospital, Ernakulam

The Hindu Bureau

The Health department has begun a probe into the allegation by the family members of a 72-year-old woman from North Paravur that the ambulance driver at the Government Taluk Hospital was responsible for her death after he refused to shift her to the Government General Hospital, Ernakulam, without getting ambulance charges.

Health Minister Veena George had ordered an inquiry after Asma of Kaithakkal Veedu, Neendoor, North Paravur, died a few minutes after reaching the General Hospital on July 11. Dr. Jose G. D’cruz, Additional Director (Vigilance) of the department, who is probing the complaint, has collected statements of the superintendent of the Government Taluk Hospital, ambulance driver Antony, and the medical staff on duty at the time of the incident.

In their complaint, the family members of Asma had alleged that the delay occurred as the driver insisted that he would not take the patient to the hospital without receiving the ambulance charge of ₹900. The driver, who was placed under suspension pending inquiry, had denied the allegation.

A preliminary report by the superintendent had said that there was delay on the part of the ambulance driver in shifting the patient to the General Hospital. It had given a clean chit to the hospital staff in the emergency wing pointing out that they had provided timely care to the patient.

