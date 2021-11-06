Health check-up cards for those aged above 30

The project aims at timely diagnosis of lifestyle diseases

Health Minister Veena George said here on Saturday that the government would work out a project to issue health check-up cards at the panchayat level to those aged above 30 years for timely diagnosis of lifestyle diseases.

Lifestyle diseases, including cardiovascular and gastrointestinal disorders, among those above 30 years of age could be detected through the project, she said at the inauguration of the Hridayathil Hibi Eden project for providing free angioplasty treatment to needy patients, initiated by Hibi Eden, MP.

Ms. George said the Health Department has plans to develop health tourism to encourage those abroad to avail health services offered by the State.

Free registration for angioplasty can be done on the phone number +914843503177. Beneficiaries will be selected by a medical board. The procedure will be done at Indira Gandhi Co-operative Hospital here.