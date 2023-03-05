Health care network put on alert, no room for worry, assures Minister

March 05, 2023 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - KOCHI

The health care network in the district has been put on alert to handle any emergency following the fire at Brahmapuram, though there is no room for any concern, according to Veena George, State Health Minister.

Two control rooms have been opened in the area to attend to health emergencies. So far, no health issues have been reported following the fire outbreak at the plastic waste heaps of Brahmapuram municipal solid waste treatment plant, said Ms. George during a review meeting held at the district Collectorate on Sunday.

People residing in the areas where smoke has spread shall wear N95 masks. Those with respiratory illness, children, pregnant women and elders shall stay indoors as a precautionary measure, she suggested.

A Smoke Causality unit has been set up at the Government Medical College, Kalamassery, where 10 beds have been reserved for treating children. As many as 100 beds have been set apart at the Ernakulam General Hospital and 20 beds at the Government Taluk Hospital, Thripunithura for treating persons, who may face smoke-related health hazards, she said.

Two oxygen parlours have been set up at Brahmapuram for the fire and rescue workers engaged in fire-fighting. An ambulance with oxygen support has also been arranged. Four persons can be given oxygen support in the ambulance. Two control rooms will work round the clock for attending to distress calls. The control room at the Medical College can be accessed at the contact number 8075774769 and one at the office of the District Medical Officer at 0484 2360802, the Minister said.

The Health authorities have deployed more personnel including pulmonologists at the Vadavucode public health centre. Their service will be available for one week, round the clock. Oxygen beds have also been arranged here, she said.

The Minister said the data on air quality parameters from the air quality monitoring stations at Vyttila and BPCL ruled out any possible hazards. A station for monitoring air quality will be set up at Brahmapuram, she said.