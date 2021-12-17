Health authorities in Kerala’s Kochi in a fix as international arrivals go up exponentially

The case of Ernakulam native found infected with Omicron on his return from Congo exposes challenges faced by the health machinery, which is having a hard time carrying out contact tracing

The case of an Ernakulam native found infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus on his return from Congo has brought to light the mounting challenges faced by the authorities in ensuring that international travellers comply with the self-health monitoring and quarantine norms prescribed by the Health department.

The Health authorities in the district are having a hard time carrying out contact tracing and other follow-up measures, as the number of international travellers reaching the Cochin International Airport has gone up considerably. According to official estimates, around 55,000 travellers have arrived at the airport and left for various destinations since the first week of December. Of them, nearly 6,000 were from ‘at-risk’ countries.

A senior Health department official said the lack of adequate manpower combined with the waning support from local bodies and enforcement agencies has taken a toll on their efforts to track those returning from abroad and ensure that they comply with norms.

“The person who was infected with the Omicron variant came from Congo, which did not figure in the list of high-risk countries. He was placed under the self-health monitoring category and did not even figure among those who were asked to undergo quarantine, as he had no symptoms on arrival,” said the official.

The person had to undergo a surgery, and he had visited a city hospital, where he underwent an RT-PCR test. Only then it was found that he was infected. Officials said they were able to ensure compliance with norms by those who returned from at-risk countries, as they have to undergo seven-day quarantine and follow it up with an RT-PCR test on the eighth day.

But chances are high for those under the self-health monitoring category venturing out of their homes or places of stay after two or three days of arrival, citing absence of symptoms and claiming that they had tested negative for SARS-CoV-2. “The Congo case has proved that the new variant may not be restricted to people coming from at-risk nations,” Health officials said.

The department has stressed the need for rapid response teams in local bodies and the police to step up support to ensure that those returning from abroad comply with norms.