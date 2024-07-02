Health authorities gear up mosquito control measures in Kochi

Civic authorities of the Kochi Corporation have stepped up health care measures in the city as a good number of fever cases are being regularly reported.

The Health wing of the local body has intensified mosquito control measures. Fogging operations are being carried out in the divisions on demand, said T.K. Ashraf, chairperson of the Health Standing Committee of the Kochi Corporation.

All the 235 Accredited Social Health Activists of the civic body have been deployed on the field. The Health workers were in the process of house visits to take stock of the health situation and to suggest preventive measures. The local body has also started using bleaching powder and spraying of larvicide in places where water gets accumulated. Such steps were being taken to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes, said Mr. Ashraf.

Though there have been reports of spread of viral fever, jaundice and vector-borne diseases including Dengue fever in the district, the health situation in the city was better and the instances of such diseases were comparatively lower in the city area, he claimed. The number of confirmed cases of Dengue fever, as reported from the city, was less when compared to other parts of the district, he said. However, Mr. Ashraf said, the corporation was taking all possible measures for improving public health.

The local body had been organising mosquito control measures on a large scale by taking out mass cleaning works. Dry days are observed twice a week. The health workers of the local body including the Health Inspectors and Junior Health Inspectors lead the dry day campaign on Saturdays and Sundays.

Focus would be on to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes by eliminating the accumulation of water in abandoned materials and waste, he added.