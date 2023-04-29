ADVERTISEMENT

#healkochi by Navy, Coast Guard, police and Corporation to make city areas garbage-free

April 29, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

The Navy, Coast Guard, and the police are joining hands with the Kochi Corporation to keep the city free of garbage.  

Vice Admiral M.A. Hampiholi, Flag officer commanding-in-chief of the Southern Naval Command, N. Ravi, Commander of Coast Guard in Kerala and Mahe, and K. Sethu Raman, District Police Chief (Kochi City) and the Mayor of Kochi M. Anilkumar met at the Southern Naval Command on Friday to discuss this. The meeting was held at the request of Mr. Anilkumar, a communication from his office said.  

It was decided at the meeting that Fort Kochi would be cleaned by the Navy while the Coast Guard would clean Fort Kochi beach and the police would take care of cleaning Shanmugham Road and nearby areas. The drive, which will be under way from the month of May, will be continued every month and efforts would be undertaken to green these areas on June 5, World Environment Day. Students of National Cadet Corps and Student Police Cadets will take part in these.  

The onus of shipping the garbage collected at these locations will be on the Corporation. These activities will be undertaken with #healkochi hashtag. Public participation in these ventures would be ensured, the communication said. Kerala High Court had asked for a mass cleaning campaign in the city from the month of May.

