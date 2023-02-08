HC warns V4Kochi leader

February 08, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has asked V4Kochi leader Nipun Cherian to personally appear before it on February 21 at 10.15 a.m. in a criminal contempt of court case.

The court said it would have to enforce his presence if he failed to appear on the specific date and time.

The Bench made the observation as it was revealed that Mr. Cherian had failed to turn up before it though he had come to the court premises. The Registrar General informed the court that Mr. Cherian had left the court premises without appearing before it after the court’s security personnel denied permission for his party colleagues to accompany him.

The court said Mr. Cherian was an accused facing trial in a criminal contempt case, and that his absence on any of the dates fixed for trial would not be treated lightly. As an accused facing trial, Mr. Cherian does not have any moral or legal right to direct the manner in which the trial has to be conducted. He cannot also choose the time and date of his appearance before court and insist that his companions or the coterie must accompany him on those occasions, the court noted.