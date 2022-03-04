HC wants Chief Wildlife Warden to appear before it

Court issues order in a case about the plight of elephants at Kottoor camp

The Kerala High Court has asked the Chief Wildlife Warden and the Veterinary Officer of the Elephant Rehabilitation Centre, Kottoor, Thiruvananthapuram, to personally appear before the court on March 8.

A Division Bench of the court, consisting of Judges Anil K. Narendran and P.G. Ajithkumar, issued the order in a suo motu case registered by the court. The court initiated the proceedings based on a media report on the plight of the elephants at the facility. The court had also considered a report filed by the Amicus Curiae and another report by an animal welfare organisation in the case.

