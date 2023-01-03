HC wants a relook at the upper age limit for assisted reproductive technology

January 03, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court has directed the National Assisted Reproductive Technology and Surrogacy Board to alert the Central Government about the need to have a re-look at the upper age limit prescribed for using assisted reproductive technology. Justice V.G. Arun passed the directive while recently disposing of a batch of writ petitions filed by couples challenging the age limit of 50 years for women and 55 years for men prescribed under the Assisted Reproductive Technology(ART) (Regulation) Act, 2021 for undergoing the assisted reproductive technology. As a result of the age bar, a married woman below 50 years could not undergo assisted reproductive services if her husband has crossed 55 years , while an unmarried woman can avail of such service till she attains 50 years. According to the petitioners, the prescription of the upper age limit under Section 21 (g) of the ART Act is irrational and violative of their right to reproduction. The court observed that the personal choice of individuals to procreate and build a family was held to be a facet of his/her fundamental right. This right was being restricted by fixing an upper age limit for availing of the ART services. Though the court found it difficult to hold the prescription of the upper age limit to be so excessive and arbitrary, it, however, added that the imposition of age restriction was irrational and arbitrary. The Central government submitted that Parliament Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare had considered all relevant aspects before prescribing the upper age limit. After due deliberation, based on inputs received from various stakeholders, the Committee suggested that the ages of 21 to 50 years for women and 21 to 55 years for men were the most suitable ages for undergoing the procedures. It was brought to the notice of the court that National Assisted Reproductive Technology and Surrogacy Board constituted in terms of Section 15(1) of the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act is empowered to review and monitor the implementation of the ART Act and recommended suitable changes in the Act.