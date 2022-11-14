HC verdict on Kufos VC comes as a shot in the arm for Governor

November 14, 2022 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court verdict quashing the appointment of K. Riji John as Kufos Vice Chancellor has come as a shot in the arm for Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in his run-in with the government over the ‘appointment of Vice Chancellors in the State’s universities in violation of UGC regulations.’

The verdict will also have a bearing on the petitions moved by the Vice Chancellors challenging the show-cause notices issued to them by the Governor. When the petition challenging the appointment of the Kufos VC came up, the State government contended that the search-cum-selection committee had been constituted as per the provisions of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies Act, 2010. In fact, the UGC regulations have no role to play in the appointment of the VC as the Act took care of the VC appointment.

The government further argued that agriculture, including agricultural education and research, was a matter covered by entry 14 of List II in Schedule VII of the Constitution of India. Therefore, the law enacted by the State legislature, stipulating its own method of selection and qualification for the post of VC, was applicable to the appointment of the Kufos VC.

Court’s verdict

Dismissing the State’s arguments, the Division Bench held that entry 14 of List II in Schedule VII would have “to concede to the broader intention of the Parliament contained under entry 66” in the Union List (coordination and determination of standards in higher education or research at the national level). The UGC Regulations, 2018, which fell clearly in entry 66 of the Union List meant the regulations would apply in the case of appointment of a search-cum-selection committee and also selection out of the panel of names. Besides, if there is Union legislation in respect of co-ordination and determination of standards, that would have paramountcy over the State law by virtue of the first part of Article 254 (1) of the Constitution of India, the court added.

The Supreme Court in the Dr. Preeti Srivastava case had held that when there is a conflict “by and between” any provision of law made by the legislature of a State, and the law made by Parliament which it is competent to enact, then the provisions of law made by Parliament would have precedence over the law made by the State enactment, the court observed.