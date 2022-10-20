HC upholds single judge’s order on 10% quota for Plus Two courses

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 20, 2022 21:23 IST

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court upheld the single judge’s order that a 10% community quota, set apart for managements other than minorities and backward classes, in admission to plus two courses in aided Higher Secondary Schools, was unconstitutional.

The State government’s decision to set apart the 10% seats was challenged by the management of other schools, following which the single judge passed his order terming the decision unconstitutional.

The single judge had also directed that the seats be converted as general merit seats and filled up through the Central Allotment Process. Forward caste organisations, including the NSS, had challenged the decision, which was dismissed by the Division Bench.

The Bench also directed the State government to ensure that a comprehensive government order was issued in the matter free from unnecessary controversies to bring clarity about the various sources and quotas of admissions well in advance. The government shall issue the order before the end of April, 2023 than waiting till the last minute, as done during the current year, the court held.

