HC upholds single judge’s directive to take over six churches from Jacobite faction

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday upheld a single judge’s order directing Ernakulam and Palakkad Collectors to take possession of six churches under the control of the Jacobite faction.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice P.G. Ajithkumar upheld the order while dismissing the appeals filed by the District Collectors and Jacobite faction vicars against the single judge’s order.

Churches in question

The single judge’s order came on contempt of court petitions. While the court had directed the Ernakulam District Collector to take possession of St. Mary’s Orthodox Church, Odakkali; St. John’s Besphage Syrian Church, Pothanickad; and St. Thomas Syrian Church, Mazhuvannoor; it had directed the Palakkad Collector to take possession of St.Mary’s Church, Mangalam Dam; St.Thomas Syrian Church, Erickinchira; and St. Thomas Syrian Church, Cherukunnam.

In their appeals, the two Collectors and the Jacobite faction vicars contended that the single judge had exceeded its jurisdiction by issuing the directives. They said that a single judge could not issue any directive to implement a judgment while dealing with a petition filed under the provisions of Contempt of Courts Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.