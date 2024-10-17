GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC upholds single judge’s directive to take over six churches from Jacobite faction

Appeals filed by the Collectors of Palakkad and Ernakulam and Jacobite faction vicars against the judge’s order dismissed

Published - October 17, 2024 08:10 pm IST - KOCHI

Gopakumar K C 3698

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday upheld a single judge’s order directing Ernakulam and Palakkad Collectors to take possession of six churches under the control of the Jacobite faction.

The Bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice P.G. Ajithkumar upheld the order while dismissing the appeals filed by the District Collectors and Jacobite faction vicars against the single judge’s order.

Churches in question

The single judge’s order came on contempt of court petitions. While the court had directed the Ernakulam District Collector to take possession of St. Mary’s Orthodox Church, Odakkali; St. John’s Besphage Syrian Church, Pothanickad; and St. Thomas Syrian Church, Mazhuvannoor; it had directed the Palakkad Collector to take possession of St.Mary’s Church, Mangalam Dam; St.Thomas Syrian Church, Erickinchira; and St. Thomas Syrian Church, Cherukunnam.

In their appeals, the two Collectors and the Jacobite faction vicars contended that the single judge had exceeded its jurisdiction by issuing the directives. They said that a single judge could not issue any directive to implement a judgment while dealing with a petition filed under the provisions of Contempt of Courts Act.

Published - October 17, 2024 08:10 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.