HC upholds merger of Malappuram district cooperative bank with Kerala Bank

February 29, 2024 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - Kochi

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed the appeal filed against a single judge’s order dismissing writ petitions challenging the compulsory merger of Malappuram district cooperative bank with Kerala State Cooperative Bank (Kerala Bank).

The appeal was filed by U.A. Latheef, MLA, former president of the Malappuram District Cooperative Bank and others, including the Reserve Bank of India. In his petition, the MLA had challenged the the amendments brought to the Kerala Cooperative Societies (KCS) Act which empowered the Registrar of the Cooperative Societies to amalgamate a district central cooperative bank (DCCB) in public interest with the Kerala Bank even if the district cooperative bank had not passed the resolution as required under Section 14A of KCS Act.

While all district cooperative banks had passed resolutions in favour of the amalgamation with the Kerala Bank, a resolution introduced for merger of the Malappuram District Cooperative Bank was defeated when it was put to vote in the general body.

The RBI had contended that the bank had been merged with the Kerala Bank under the amended Section 74H of the Kerala Cooperative Societies Act without the previous written permission of the RBI.