HC upholds merger of Malappuram district cooperative bank with Kerala Bank

October 27, 2023 - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed a writ petition challenging the compulsory merger of the Malappuram district cooperative bank with the Kerala State Cooperative Bank (Kerala Bank).

The petition was filed by Indian Union Muslim League MLA U.A. Latheef, who is the president of the Malappuram District Cooperative Bank, and another person. The petition also challenged the amendments brought to the Kerala Cooperative Societies (KCS) Act which empowered the Registrar of Cooperative Societies to amalgamate a district central cooperative bank (DCCB) in public interest with the Kerala Bank even if a district cooperative bank had not passed the resolution as required under Section 14A of the KCS Act.

While all district cooperative banks had passed resolutions in favour of the amalgamation with Kerala Bank, a resolution introduced for the merger of the Malappuram District Cooperative Bank was defeated when it was put to vote at the general body. The petitioners contended that the amendments and compulsory merger were illegal.

